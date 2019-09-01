Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing the first victory of his Formula One career and ending Ferrari's long wait for a win.
Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the 21-year-old from Monaco held his nerve.
"He was catching very quickly so I had quite a bit of pressure," Leclerc said after his win.
He dedicated it to French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died Saturday following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.
Moments after winning, Leclerc pointed to the sky and then to Hubert's name written on the side of his car.
Hamilton extended his championship lead because his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, finishing ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Ferrari had not won since former driver Kimi Raikkonen's victory at the United States GP last October.
Vettel is 21 races without a win since last season's Belgian GP as his miserable form continued.
Max Verstappen, winner of two of the past four races and a narrow second behind Hamilton at the Hungarian GP, went out on Lap 1.
NASCAR: A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack Saturday, finishing sixth in the Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway a little more than two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane that crash-landed in Tennessee and went up in flames.
While Earnhardt was grateful for his showing, Denny Hamlin saw his win stripped away when his first-place car failed inspection. Second-place finisher Cole Custer was awarded the victory shortly after Hamlin, crew chief Ben Bashore and Joe Gibbs Racing executive vice president of Xfinity & Development Steve DeSouza left the podium.
Hamlin had won his previous five Xfinity races at Darlington after winning the pole. And he appeared to be successful Saturday despite starting from the back after damaging his primary car during Friday's practice.
But NASCAR found his Hamlin's car had improper ride height.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.