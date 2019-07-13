Kurt Busch did everything possible to get the upper hand on his little brother in a door-to-door overtime battle at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.
Busch was the victor in a Saturday night showdown between the brothers that gave him his first victory with Chip Ganassi Racing and a spot in the playoffs.
“My little brother gave me just enough room. It was like ‘You gonna lift? I ain’t gonna lift. You gonna lift? I ain’t gonna lift.’ And we had a duel,” Busch said. “We had a duel going down through (turns) 3 and 4, and I didn’t know who was going to come out on top.”
Kyle Busch settled for second after a dramatic ending in which the brothers banged their cars and both nearly lost control as they hurtled toward the checkered flag.
“I’m glad it was a thriller, just unfortunately we were on the wrong end of the deal,” Kyle Busch said. “It’s obviously cool to put on great races and great finishes, and been a part of a lot of them ... none with my brother like that, so that was a first.
“You know, no hard feelings, and we move on.”
The showdown came a week after Kurt Busch lost at Daytona because he pitted from the lead moments before weather stopped the race. That pit call haunted Busch and his crew chief all week, but a late call for four tires gave the No. 1 team a shot at redemption.
Joey Logano had the victory in hand until a spin by Bubba Wallace with six laps remaining sent the race into overtime.
Logano and Kyle Busch lined up side-by-side on the restart for what was expected to be a race for the victory, but both Erik Jones and Kurt Busch shoved their cars into the mix for an intense final two laps. Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch touched as they raced for the lead, both cars wiggled, and it appeared Kurt Busch was headed into the wall.
But he recovered to squeeze past his brother right before the checkered flag.
“He could have clobbered us against the wall, and third place probably would have got it,” Kurt Busch said of the contact with Kyle Busch. “What an awesome run.”
The Busch Brothers finished 1-2, but it was the first win of the year for Kurt Busch and his new Ganassi team. Team owner Chip Ganassi called into victory lane from Toronto, where he’s with his IndyCar team.
The victory is the third straight of the season for Chevrolet and first in nine races at Kentucky. It ended a two-race Kentucky winning streak for Martin Truex Jr. and Toyota
Jones was third in a Toyota and Ganassi driver Kyle Larson was fourth. Denny Hamlin was fifth as JGR had three cars in the top five.
The finish was fitting considering the first two stages belonged to the Busch brothers. Kurt won the first 80-lap segment while Kyle Busch won the second.
In the end, Kurt Busch claimed the most important stage and bragging rights with a dogged run on the top side to spark a wild celebration and burnout on the frontstretch. His Ganassi crew, maligned all week for the horrible Daytona pit call, rushed to greet him and he dove into their arms. The crew then rode on his Chevrolet to victory lane, one lone member waving the checkered flag.
Busch led 41 laps after starting fourth.
Clint Bowyer, Logano, pole sitter Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman led four Fords in the second five with Chris Buescher 10th in a Chevy.
Two-time defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. finished 11 spots than he began in 19th place, never really getting traction in the race.
Suarez led 52 laps and finished a rollercoaster night on an up note. A bad pit call for four tires dropped him to 14th and he was later penalized for speeding on pit road.
INDYCAR: Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud will start from the pole for Sunday’s race through the streets of Toronto.
Pagenaud has been on a tear around Exhibition Place all weekend as his Team Penske Chevrolet has been consistently fast and he paced Saturday morning’s final practice on the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile street course. Then he took pole in qualifying, edging out reigning series champion Scott Dixon for the top starting spot in Sunday’s race.
“This is the best you can feel in racing, when you achieve what you expect,” said Pagenaud, who won the Indy 500 in May from the pole.
Dixon said after qualifying he’s been bothered almost a month with “tennis elbow” — an inflammation of the tendons in the elbow — from working in the simulator and the discomfort has been problematic on Toronto’s rough street circuit.
“It’s been a bit of a nightmare,” Dixon said. “I got it the week of Texas and then I had it all the way through at Le Mans, and then at Road America it was really bad in the race. So we’ve been trying to do some therapy with it but tennis elbow. There’s no easy fix. It might be an offseason project, we’ll see.”
Dixon teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualified third for Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by Indy 500 runner-up Alexander Rossi for Andretti Autosport as Honda drivers took spots two through four.
IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden qualified fifth, followed by Ed Jones. Marco Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais , Spencer Pigot and Takuma Sato qualified seventh through 10th.
The IndyCar championship is currently between Newgarden and Rossi, who are separated by seven points headed into Sunday. But Pagenaud is not out of the fight and is ranked third, 61 points behind teammate Newgarden and 33 points ahead of Dixon in fourth place.
FORMULA ONE: By only six milliseconds — 0.006 — Lewis Hamilton was left in an unusual position on Saturday: Missing out on pole for the British Grand Prix.
The pause was a lot longer when the Formula One leader was later surprised to be asked why “people question your Britishness” in the post-qualifying news conference.
Look around Silverstone at the flags and banners and there is little doubt who the home crowd of more than 100,000 wants to win on Sunday.
But after being outpaced by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton will not start from the front of the grid at the British GP for the first time since 2014.
“It wasn’t the best of qualifying sessions,” Hamilton said, “but it is a long race tomorrow.”
It is a race Hamilton is trying to win for a record sixth time, further cementing the racing excellence of Britain’s five-time world champion.
Bottas is back on pole for the first time since the fifth grand prix in Spain in May.
Behind the Mercedes duo on the grid on Sunday will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who qualified in third, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.