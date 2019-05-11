Brad Keselowski raced to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Saturday night, holding off a charging pack in overtime to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
Keselowski took the lead from Alex Bowman with seven laps to go, building a big lead before a caution came out for Matt DiBenedetto. Keselowski roared away on the restart and held off Bowman and Erik Jones to add to his victories this season at Atlanta and Martinsville.
Bowman finished second for the third straight week, while Jones triggered some bad blood with Kansas native Clint Bowyer by making an aggressive move that allowed him to hold onto third.
INDYCAR: Simon Pagenaud ended his victory drought with a splashy move — complete with rooster tails.
The Frenchman made a daring pass through three turns on the second-to-last lap at Indianapolis and sped away from Scott Dixon for his third IndyCar Grand Prix victory and first series win since the 2017 season finale at Sonoma.
Pagenaud beat the five-time series champion Dixon by 2.0469 seconds.
After qualifying eighth, barely avoiding a loose tire from teammate Josef Newgarden during the race and running out of push-to-pass time during a pass of Jack Harvey for second, the Frenchman pulled off the victory.
Team Penske has won five straight races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn course and Pagenaud and Will Power remain the only drivers to ever win the race. Power also has three wins.
Dixon led for most of the second half of the 85-lap race and still led by more than 6 seconds when Pagenaud started his incredible run. He moved into fourth with 15 laps to go, passed Matheus Leist with 11 to go and managed to weave his way around Jack Harvey, leaving only Dixon in front of him.
Pagenaud chased him down then passed him by going wide into the seventh turn, bumping wheels with the New Zealander in the eighth and sped away through the ninth turn.
Dixon has finished second three times this year for Chip Ganassi Racing — and has three straight runner-up finishes on Indy’s road course.
Harvey, of England, wound up a career-best third for Meyer Shank Racing in his first career race in the rain. Leist, of Brazil, was fourth — also his best career finish.
FORMULA 1: Valtteri Bottas is poised to become a major threat to teammate and defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton after clocking a scorching lap at the Spanish Grand Prix to take his third consecutive pole position.
Bottas smashed Hamilton’s track record at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in qualifying, finishing the 2.5-mile track in 1 minute, 15.406 seconds to better Hamilton’s mark from 2018.
More importantly for Bottas’ hopes in Sunday’s race was the gap of more than half a second over Hamilton’s best effort.
With Hamilton second on the grid, Mercedes is in great position to extend its record start after the pair swept the top two spots at the first four races.
Bottas, who failed to win a race last season, leads Hamilton by one point in the standings after they have alternated places in their run of one-two finishes.
