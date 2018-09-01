Brad Keselowski won his first race at Darlington in a very Darlington way.
Keselowski came out on top in the Xfinity race here Saturday after leaders Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked 37 laps from the end in an incident where the 2014 NASCAR champion drove into Chastain's pit stall to complain and then pointedly said his 25-year-old colleague was too inexperienced and wreckless to drive at this level.
Keselowski easily got around the wreck and could not be caught as he led the final 35 laps. Cole Custer was second and Tyler Reddick was third. Denny Hamlin, who was the race's defending champion and won the pole for Sunday night's Southern 500, was fourth.
"This is such a huge confidence booster," Keselowski said.
Keselowski had a second and two thirds in 15 combined Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington.
Keselowski saw the two leaders tangle, went low and got through. Keselowski had passed Chastain with 44 laps to go, but Chastain quickly regained the lead and stayed there until the decisive wreck.
Chastain and Harvick were side by side in passing a lapped car 110 laps in when it appeared Harvick forced Chastain briefly into the wall. As Chastain moved down the track, he clipped Harvick's rear and sent him spinning up the track. An angry Harvick went into the pits, stopping at Chastain's stall to yell at his crew before moving behind the wall and out of the race.
Harvick said the incident was caused by a "really inexperienced guy in a really fast car. Made a really bad move and then wrecked me."
Harvick continued, saying that moves like that are why the 25-year-old Chastain will "never get the chance to drive many (races) again."
CUP SERIES: Denny Hamlin is at it again at Darlington Raceway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver who swept both the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races here a year ago got off to a strong start by winning the pole for the Southern 500. It's the first time Hamlin's won the pole here, but far from the first time he's been on top.
In qualifying, Hamlin posted a fast lap of 173.571 mph to win his first Southern 500 pole, his third pole of the season and 29th of his NASCAR Cup career.
"We've done a great job with the car all weekend," Hamlin said. "Pretty optimistic that we can continue to build momentum over the next two weeks."
Kyle Larson will start alongside Hamlin in second with 2017 series champion Martin Truex Jr. third.
Alex Bowman, on NASCAR's playoff bubble for the 16th and final playoff spot, is fourth with the racer right behind seeking the final berth, Ryan Newman, starting sixth. Series points leader Kyle Busch is fifth.
Erik Jones was seventh, with Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and William Byron rounding out the top 10.
INDYCAR: Will Power is clinging to a spot in the championship race and the Indianapolis 500 winner will start from the pole in IndyCar's return to Portland International Raceway in Oregon.
Power won the 54th pole of his career and fourth of the season. The Australian is coming off a victory last weekend and a victory Sunday on the permanent road course would ensure he's got a shot at winning his first IndyCar title.
Scott Dixon, the four-time IndyCar champion, holds a 26-point lead over Alexander Rossi. Power and defending series champion Josef Newgarden are both mathematically eligible to win the title with two races remaining. All our chasing Dixon, who had a poor qualifying run and was 11th.
Power led a Team Penske front row as teammate Josef Newgarden qualified second.
FORMULA ONE: Ferrari will be hopeful of ending an eight-year wait for a win at its home track after taking the front two places on the grid for the Italian Grand Prix for the first time since 2000.
Surprisingly, it was Kimi Raikkonen who edged his teammate and title hopeful Sebastian Vettel in qualifying to clinch only his second pole position in 10 years — and setting Formula One's fastest ever lap in the process.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who saw his advantage cut to 17 points last weekend, was third fastest — missing out on pole at Monza for the first time in five years.
