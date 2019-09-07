Erik Jones watched Brad Keselowski go from Brickyard 400 runner-up to race winner last September at Indianapolis.
He wants to match that feat Sunday.
And if the 23-year-old rising star wins Sunday, Joe Gibbs Racing will become the first team in NASCAR history to sweep the four biggest races in a season.
“It would be pretty special,” Jones said during the traditional hauler parade. “We’ve not mentioned around the shop much but everybody wants to do this. It’s something that’s not easy to do but I’d be happy to win the last two.”
For Jones, this season and the last couple of months could not have gone much better.
He’s 12th in points and one of 10 drivers already qualified for the Cup playoff after winning the Southern 500 last weekend.
Four others — Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola — have wrapped up spots in the 16-driver field based on points. The final two spots will be determined Sunday and everyone will be watching seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, currently 18th and on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since the format began in 2004.
Johnson won’t be the only anxious driver this weekend.
Clint Bowyer is 15th, eight points ahead of Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman and 26 points ahead of Johnson. And last weekend at Darlington, Bowyer got a glimpse of just how challenging Sunday might be.
“He (Johnson) is doing everything he can do to make the playoffs and we are too, you know,” Bowyer said. “You don’t want to race guys like that. He’s one of my old heroes, good friend but now it’s all out the window here at the race track.”
Jones, meanwhile, has momentum.
He’s finished among the top four in five of the last seven races and JGR announced Friday that Jones signed a contract extension through the end of next season.
But just like Keselowski last year, Jones is now looking to pull off the Darlington-Indy double to make up for last year’s runner-up finish.
“You know they say in the Olympics the worst thing you can be is the silver medalist because if you have the bronze at least you medaled but if you get the silver you were that close to winning,” said Keselowski, the 2017 Brickyard runner-up and defending race champ. “Having that silver medal really sucks because you know you’re so close. So, to come back and win it is really fulfilling.”
It’s a sentiment that now fuels Jones, who grew up in Michigan.
“Yeah, it’s frustrating at the time,” he said. “But now it’s motivation and it’s encouraging because we’ve run so well here. We’ve had fast cars all year.”
XFINITY: Kyle Busch held off Justin Allgaier for the final four laps to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at Indianapolis by 0.132 seconds on Saturday.
The victory was the 96th of Busch’s career, the most by any driver in series history. It also was Busch’s fourth win in Indy’s Xfinity race. He’s also a two-time Brickyard 400 winner.
Busch was sitting fourth on a restart with eight laps to go when the cars driven by Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick touched, sending the two leaders hard into the outside wall coming through the second turn on Indy’s 2.5-mile oval. The red flag came out and when racing resumed with four laps to go, Busch won the battle on the restart and Allgaier couldn’t chase down the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Allgaier, who won last year at Indy, wound up with his fourth runner-up finish of the season in the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. Noah Gragson, Allgaier’s teammate, was third in the No. 9 Chevy more than 2 seconds behind Busch.
Redick and Bell, the series’ points leaders, both went to the speedway’s infield medical center and were checked and released.
It’s the 37th time Busch has won a Xfinity race from the pole.
FORMULA 1: A mess. An absurdity. Dangerous. Idiots. These were just some of the terms were used to describe the farcical end to qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday.
Charles Leclerc rose above it all to secure a second straight pole position and give Ferrari encouragement it can end a nine-year wait for success at its home Formula One race.
Only Leclerc and Carlos Sainz crossed the line in time to set a timed lap in Q3. The other eight drivers were caught short jostling for position to try to ensure they had a car in front of them to catch a slipstream, with tow worth several tenths of a second at the high-speed Monza track.
Leclerc, who claimed his first F1 victory last weekend at the Belgian GP, was 0.039 seconds ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton and 0.047 clear of Valtteri Bottas, much to the delight of the passionate Ferrari tifosi. It was Leclerc’s fourth pole position in only his second season in F1.
