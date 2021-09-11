Racing: IndyCar championship will settled out west

The spotlight is on IndyCar as the supercharged open-wheel series takes its season to the wire with a nail-biting championship race and a potential changing of the guard both atop the standings and across the grid.
Pato O’Ward takes a 10-point lead in the championship standings to Portland International Raceway, where Sunday opens a frantic three-race drive down the West Coast to settle the title fight.
Five drivers are separated by 60 points as this final sprint begins with back-to-back road course tracks at Portland and Laguna Seca, California, then the finale on the temporary street course in Long Beach.
Alex Palou topped the standings six of the last eight weeks dating to his runner-up finish in the Indianapolis 500, but O’Ward chipped away and finally surged ahead before IndyCar’s two-week break. Palou’s on-track consistency has been bit by three unapproved engine changes, the last one two weeks ago when the penalty could be pointed to as to why the second-year IndyCar driver was collected in an early race-ending crash.
Palou had to drive his way through the field but traffic has been dicey this season on restarts and he was collected in one of frantic pushes for position. Rinus VeeKay was aggressive trying to gain a few spots and he made contact with Scott Dixon, creating a spin that also collected Palou.
O’Ward went on to finish second, good enough to pass Palou for the championship lead. But his grip is precarious as Josef Newgarden pulled within 22 points with his win at Gateway, his second victory of the year.
Dixon trails O’Ward by 43 points while Marcus Ericsson joins Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Dixon and Palou inside the top five at 60 points out. Dixon, the reigning champion, and Newgarden have eight championships between them. O’Ward, Palou and Ericsson all won their first races this season and are tied with Newgarden with a series-high two wins each.
The championship is essentially up for grabs, with O’Ward, Palou and Ericsson all trying to change the face of IndyCar. Dixon and Newgarden have won five of the last six championships and their experience could become a critical factor.
When VeeKay collected two Ganassi title contenders at Gateway, he pointed to drivers stacking up in traffic ahead of him to create an accordion through the pack. O’Ward, who was ahead of VeeKay in traffic, supported that theory after the race when he said drivers desperate for results this season have been overly aggressive with the young new title contenders under the assumption they’ll be too conservative with a championship on the line.
“People know who they can race dirty,” O’Ward said. “I had a lot to lose (at Gateway) and they know that. They’re just taking advantage of what position they’re in in terms of the championship.”
Newgarden, who has jumped from sixth to third in the standings the last six races, believes the parity through the field has bunched drivers together who aren’t used to racing around each other.
Figuring out the nuances of the competition will be critical in closing out the championship.
“We all have our feelings on who we feel like is not the right person to be around, or who we think is aggressive,” Newgarden said.
“It’s just part of the learning process, trying to understand your competitors. It’s like that in any series, though. That’s not unique to IndyCar racing.”
NASCAR: Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond, va.
Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington and added his second victory of the season to carry momentum into the coming playoffs.
Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason.
“We’re starting to get momentum at the right time,” an emotional Gragson said, adding that the day was more about honoring the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that were remembered on its 20-year anniversary.
“Today is not about this team or this win. It’s about everybody who lost their lives 20 years ago,” he said. “You know, you got a lot of heavy hearts. At least in America, we can come together on this day ... but it’s an it’s emotional day.”
Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson teammate Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst with just one race left before the 10-race playoffs begin.
Earnhardt, making his annual lone start in the series, rose to as high as third by gambling on old tires with about 60 laps to go, but quickly faded to 21st because most of the race leaders had fresher tires. He and others got the caution they needed with just over 20 laps to go, but Earnhardt was caught speeding in pit road and only rallied to 14th.
Defending series champion Austin Cindric began the day trailing A.J. Allmendinger by a point with two races remaining in the regular season. Both ran up front almost all day, but got shuffled back in a series of late cautions.
Cindric finished 16th, Allmendinger 18th, but he still expanded his points lead to five over Cindric.
FORMULA 1: Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable Saturday afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.
Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so.
Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.
Hamilton finished in fifth, more than 20 seconds behind his teammate following a woeful start.