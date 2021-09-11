Racing: IndyCar championship will settled out west

O’Ward went on to finish second, good enough to pass Palou for the championship lead. But his grip is precarious as Josef Newgarden pulled within 22 points with his win at Gateway, his second victory of the year.

Dixon trails O’Ward by 43 points while Marcus Ericsson joins Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Dixon and Palou inside the top five at 60 points out. Dixon, the reigning champion, and Newgarden have eight championships between them. O’Ward, Palou and Ericsson all won their first races this season and are tied with Newgarden with a series-high two wins each.

The championship is essentially up for grabs, with O’Ward, Palou and Ericsson all trying to change the face of IndyCar. Dixon and Newgarden have won five of the last six championships and their experience could become a critical factor.

When VeeKay collected two Ganassi title contenders at Gateway, he pointed to drivers stacking up in traffic ahead of him to create an accordion through the pack. O’Ward, who was ahead of VeeKay in traffic, supported that theory after the race when he said drivers desperate for results this season have been overly aggressive with the young new title contenders under the assumption they’ll be too conservative with a championship on the line.