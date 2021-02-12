Racing: Hiccup for Hendrick Motorsports ahead of Daytona 500

Smithley and Gragson were racing each other for the transfer spot in the second race when Smithley tried to duck around Gragson. Brad Keselowski on his outside wasn't expecting Smithley to fill the gap and the two collided, starting a wreck that eliminated both Smithley and Gragson.

Byron also was caught in that crash.

Bowman sensed a problem with his engine and rather than push it too far, he drove to pit road during the first race to give his No. 48 crew a chance to save his pole-winning run.

"I don't want to keep running it," Bowman radioed.

The team got his car back on track but must decide if it needs to make a pre-emptive engine change or gamble the one in the car now can go the distance Sunday. Winning the 500 pole is prestigious but actual starting position matters very little in a 500-mile race at Daytona.

"I feel like we did a good job understanding it and hopefully we are able to diagnose it and make sure everything is good," crew chief Greg Ives said of the work ahead.

Meanwhile, Wallace in his debut for the new 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan flirted with his first win in a Cup car. He was the leader on the final lap of the second Duel until Dillon crossed to Wallace's inside and inched ahead.