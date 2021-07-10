Racing: Hendrick team hopes to stay hot in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have extra motivation to extend Hendrick Motorsports’ hot streak to Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Larson’s four wins this season lead NASCAR’s top series. Elliott is the defending Cup champion and carries momentum from last week’s victory at Road America, the seventh win in eight races for the powerful four-car team that also includes William Byron and Alex Bowman.
But chasing a victory at Atlanta has proved elusive.
Larson led 269 of 325 laps and won the first two stages in Atlanta in March before fading late on old tires as Ryan Blaney took an improbable win.
Larson watched video of that race this week, hoping to avoid another heartbreaking letdown.
“I learned a lot in the moment,” Larson said. “I think there’s even more I can learn re-watching it. ... You learn from everything, the good races, and you definitely learn from the races you feel like you gave away. So there’s definitely a lot to be learned.”
Elliott, from Dawsonville, Georgia, has never won in six tries on his home track. The spring race was especially frustrating as engine problems left him 38th.
Elliott clinched a playoff berth with his second win of the season last week. A first win in Atlanta, where his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, was a five-time champion, would be special.
“I don’t know that I feel more pressure, but I certainly want to do good,” Chase Elliott said. “I feel that everybody who has a home track or a place that’s close to them, you always want to do good there, and it’s just been a place I haven’t done all that great at.”
Elliott will start on the pole, beside Kyle Busch. The starting lineup was set based on last week’s finish. Larson will start sixth.
Notes
For one final Sunday, NASCAR drivers can enjoy the old, battered Atlanta Motor Speedway track after years of lobbying to delay the inevitable resurfacing project.
This will be the last race before the track surface, which is 24 years old, is repaved and remodeled. The changes will bring higher banks and a more narrow racing surface.
Drivers who weren’t consulted on plans announced this week say change isn’t good. Some drivers say the tighter turns give more cause for concern than higher banks.
Track officials say the resurfacing was inevitable and fans will approve the new look.
- Larson is the 13-5 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is at 17-2 and Elliott 10-1.
- Five drivers have locked in their spot in the playoffs: Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Busch and Elliott. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Denny Hamlin would clinch a playoff spot with a win at Atlanta.
TRUCK SERIES: Austin Hill survived a Friday night demolition derby on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway for his first Truck Series victory of the year.
Hill restarted on the inside beside Chandler Smith on the fourth overtime attempt and pulled away in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 16 Toyota in the first NASCAR national series race on the historic half-mile dirt oval.
Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead just before the field was frozen for a caution on the third overtime try, giving him the key inside position beside Smith.
“I didn’t think we were going to make it back up,” Hill said. “Track position was huge. It was really hard to get around people. You had to kind of rough them up a little bit to get around them. But we don’t stop, we don’t quit, even when we think we’re down and out.”
The 27-year-old Georgia driver wrapped up a playoff spot with a race left in the regular season. He has seven series victories.
The 19-year-old Smith was second, 1.207 seconds back in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota. He held the top spot through seven late restarts before Hill got the advantage on the final try.
The wreck-filled race had 14 cautions that consumed 80 laps and a 17-car pileup in Turn 1 on the first overtime try. The race went 179 laps, 29 more than scheduled.
Grant Enfinger was third, followed by Todd Gilliland, Derek Kraus and Matt Crafton. Kraus rallied after spinning early in the final segment after starting from the pole and winning the first two stages.
Jessica and Stewart Friensen became the first husband and wife to race against each other in a NASCAR national series event since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in 1998 at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series. Jessica was 26th, four laps back. Stewart followed in 27th, nine laps off the pace.
Donny Schatz, the 10-time Knoxville Nationals winner and 10-time World of Outlaws champion, was caught up in the big wreck in his Truck Series debut. He was 32nd.
“I had nowhere to go. I was just along for the ride,” Schatz said. “I thought I was going to have a top-10 finish.”