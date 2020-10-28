Racing: Hendrick hires banished Kyle Larson to drive flagship No. 5

Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the flagship No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Larson signed a multi-year contract Wednesday with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game last spring. He'd been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was promptly fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and lost all his sponsors.
Since using the n-word on April 12, Larson has completed NASCAR's sensitivity training, hired an inclusion training coach, volunteered with the Tony Sanneh Foundation, visited Jackie Joyner-Kersee and her St. Louis community center, and the site of the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, that followed a fatal police shooting of a Black man.
Larson has volunteered at food banks, went with Sanneh to the George Floyd Memorial site in Minneapolis, spent extensive time at the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia and made numerous other visits to both educate himself on racial justice issues and speak of his own experiences.
Larson, who is half-Japanese, also kept racing under the radar: He has won 42 sprint car races in 2020 while suspended from NASCAR.
Hendrick was expected to bid for Larson when his contract expired with Ganassi, who also wanted to keep the driver he'd groomed from sprint cars to NASCAR's top Cup level.
Instead, the 28-year-old's future in NASCAR was jeopardized by his use of the slur during an iRacing event late Easter Sunday. He was finally reinstated by NASCAR last week.
Larson will be teamed with crew chief Cliff Daniels, who spent the last two years working with seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Hendrick will return the No. 5 — the first car campaigned when Hendrick Motorsports launched in 1984 — and discontinue use of the No. 88 it acquired for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2008. Geoff Bodine drove the No. 5 to three victories in the 1984 season that was almost Hendrick's first and last in NASCAR.
The No. 5 has made a Hendrick-record 1,129 Cup Series starts and Larson will be the 10th driver in the car but the first since Kasey Kahne in 2017. Hall of Famer Terry Labonte won 12 races and the 1996 Cup title in the No. 5.
Larson will be part of a Hendrick lineup that includes Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman. The average age of the lineup will be 26 years old at the opening of next season. The four drivers combined have already won 18 Cup Series races and earned 14 playoff berths.
INDYCAR: Marcus Ericsson signed a multi-year IndyCar deal to return to Chip Ganassi Racing.
Ganassi on Sunday celebrated his 20th overall championship in 30 seasons of competition across various motorsports series. Scott Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title in the season finale.
Attention then turned to completing the remainder of the Ganassi lineup, which will include Ericsson and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Felix Rosenqvist is not returning to a fourth IndyCar entry but could be replaced by Spanish rookie Alex Palou in 2021.
Ericsson will be back for a second season in the No. 8 Honda. In his first year with the team, the Swede finished 12th in the IndyCar standings. Ericsson spent five years in Formula One with a total of 97 starts before moving to IndyCar in 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!