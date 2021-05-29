 Skip to main content
Racing: Hendrick eyes all-time Cup Series win record at Charlotte
Auto racing

Racing: Hendrick eyes all-time Cup Series win record at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Those who've been around Hendrick Motorsports over the past few years know all about the record.

It's impossible not to.

Car owner Rick Hendrick has made no secret to his employees about how badly he wants to surpass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins in NASCAR history. That long-term goal can become a reality Sunday when Hendrick goes for win No. 269 in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"We've had 268 circled for so long, I don't even know what 269 is going to be like yet," said Chad Knaus, vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports. "We're really excited to be right there, close to being able to get that. The 600 would be an awesome time for us to get it right here in Hendrick Motorsports' backyard."

Hendrick's quest for history got off to a roaring start on Saturday when Kyle Larson captured the pole, while teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron qualified third and fourth, respectively. Hendrick's other driver, Alex Bowman, will start seventh.

All four Hendrick drivers already have won this year, including Elliott's rain-shortened victory last week at the Circuit of the Americas.

"It's an important thing to Mr. Hendrick and he's made that very apparent over the last couple of years," Elliott said. "When your leader cares about something that much, we all care about it equally as much and we want to achieve that for him."

Hendrick said last week: "The respect and admiration I have for Richard and Kyle (Petty), that whole family, it's a big deal for me to be just mentioned with him."

Knaus said he can't wait to celebrate with his boss — whenever that next win comes.

"I'm a huge Rick Hendrick fan," Knaus said. "He has been a metric to me since I was 21 years old and has really helped me along with my career. I'm just happy to be a part of it. I can't wait to give him a big hug after we get it and we can go and hopefully get more."

To reach the winner's circle, Hendrick will have to beat Martin Truex Jr., who has won the Coca-Cola 600 three times.

"This place here, we've found some things that work for us and we've been able to ride that horse for five, six years now," Truex said. "It's getting more challenging, the track is getting rougher and the teams are all getting closer together setup-wise and what everybody knows about these cars these days. Things have really come together in a smaller box. It's going to be tough."

Notes

Elliott's cousin Trey Poole will serve as his spotter on Sunday.

Elliott's regular spotter, Edward James D'Hondt, was suspended earlier this week by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after he was arrested in Catawba County and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a women.

"He's been around our team for a long time," Elliott said of Poole. "... He's been watching this stuff forever, so he knows how it works. He knows what's important and what's not."

• The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the year, which requires some extra preparation, according to Byron.

"That eating and hydrating is a little bit different because throughout the race you need more fluids, and you also need to eat at some point during the race; whether it's like energy chews or stuff like that," said Byron, who grew up in Charlotte.

• All of the cars in the field Sunday will feature the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield as part of the "600 Miles of Remembrance." It's a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since as part of the Memorial Day celebration.

"To get to understand the story a little bit more through the weekend with the family is really special from our standpoint," Hamlin said. "Really great with everything NASCAR Salutes has done to pay tribute on the windshields and hopefully we can take ours to victory lane."

TRUCK SERIES: John Hunter Nemechek made it through a late crash, then held on to the lead on a restart 10 laps from the end to win the Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Winning for the third time this season, Nemechek showed once again this season why he gave up his seat in the Cup Series last year to join Kyle Busch Motorsports.

"I'm smiling. I'm winning races," he said. "What could better than that?"

Nemechek used a three-wide pass to gain the lead with 65 laps to go and was cruising to victory until the most severe crash of the race nearly spoiled things.

Trey Hutchins III had slowed after hitting the wall and drifted down the track as Johnny Sauter and Drew Dollar hit Hutchins' vehicle with great force.

Nemechek was the next racer through before the caution came out as flying debris appeared to damage his roof and knock out the car's onboard camera.

After a lengthy cleanup, Nemechek again moved out front and finished in front of Carson Hocevar.

It was the ninth truck win of Nemechek's career.

Sheldon Creed, who won two races ago at Darlington, led 33 of the first 34 laps to take stage one. His chances, though, ended when he tangled with Todd Gilliland, winner at the Circuit of the Americas last week, at the start of the second stage.

Zane Smith, the second stage winner, fell back after picking up a penalty for having a crew member move out for a change too early.

Ben Rhodes finished third, followed by Friesen and Gilliland.

Coca-Cola 600

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Distance: 400 laps, 600 miles.

TV: FOX

2020 winner: Brad Keselowski

More inside

See preview for 2021 Indy 500. Page B6

