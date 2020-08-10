Racing: Harvick masterful at Michigan Speedway

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced back-to-back days, let alone in the Cup car,” Harvick said. “I’ve never accomplished that obviously, but we’ve done that a couple times this year, so I think for us it’s worked out pretty well. We’re hoping it goes the same way at Dover when we go there in a couple of weeks.”

The two Michigan races were pretty similar, with no major incidents through the first two stages. Saturday’s finish was more chaotic with a number of late cautions. On Sunday, there were only three cautions, not including the yellow periods at the end of the first two stages.

But one of those cautions Sunday came after a wreck that knocked out two of Team Penske’s stars.

Brad Keselowski’s Ford made contact with Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 car shortly after the start of the final stage, sending the teammates slamming into the wall.

“It’s my fault. I feel really bad for my teammate, Ryan Blaney,” Keselowski said. “He didn’t deserve that. ... I went to get underneath the 12 and I just slipped. I lost the back a little bit and when I went to collect it he was there and I wiped him out and myself out, so I feel terrible for everyone at Team Penske and especially Ryan Blaney.”