Racing: Haley wins Xfinity with 'help' from teammates

“At least one of us got it,” Haley said.

It was Haley’s second of the season, both at superspeedways. He also picked up a victory in the Cup Series at Daytona last year, claiming a rain-shortened event.

Gray Gaulding finished second, followed by Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton. Chastain crossed the finish line in sixth. Points leader Cindric was eighth. Allmendinger crashed and ended up 15th.

“I try to take care of my teammates, but it is what it is. It’s for the win,” Allmendinger said. “Ross is going for the championship and going for a win there. ... I saw him get low and thought he’d take care of me a little bit considering I was there. But he’s going for the win. It’s just disappointing because we were going to have another 1-2-3 Kaulig finish at Daytona.”

The Kaulig cars looked like the ones to beat over the final two stages. The only question was which one would end up in victory lane.

It looked to be Allmendinger or Chastain over the final 20 laps, with Chastain fending off every challenge from Cindric and Briscoe — the series’ top two cars all season.

In the end, it was Haley.