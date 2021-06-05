Racing: Full steam ahead for Hendrick Motorsports

Out in wine country, Elliott will be seeking his first career victory at Sonoma. But six of his 12 career wins are on road courses, including five of the last six stops. Those six wins tie him for third on NASCAR’s all-time road course win list with Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd and Rusty Wallace.

Sonoma was not good to him in four previous visits, with a fourth-place finish in 2018 Elliott’s best result. He led the first three laps of his career at Sonoma in 2019 but dropped out of the race 30 laps short of the finish with an engine issue.

“Sonoma is a place that I haven’t done a very good job in the past,” Elliott said. “It’s been a pretty big challenge for me. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been there, so it’s been a while. When we were there in 2019, I felt like we were doing a great job and in a good position before we had our mechanical issue, so I’m looking forward to getting back and having another shot at it.”

NASCAR has raced at Sonoma 31 times since its inaugural 1989 event on two different configurations of the track.