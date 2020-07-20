Racing for July 21

Cup Series
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
Sunday's results
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334 laps, 40 points.
2. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 42.
3. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 43.
4. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334, 43.
5. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 46.
6. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334, 33.
7. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 50.
8. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 334, 41.
9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 28.
10. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334, 30.
11. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334, 26.
12. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334, 29.
13. (15) Ryan Newman, Ford, 334, 24.
14. (14) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 334, 23.
15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 334, 22.
16. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 334, 21.
17. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 20.
18. (22) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 334, 19.
19. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 333, 20.
20. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 333, 25.
21. (33) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 331, 16.
22. (28) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 331, 15.
23. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 329, 14.
24. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 328, 0.
25. (29) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 323, 0.
26. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 322, 15.
27. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 322, 10.
28. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 322, 9.
29. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 320, 14.
30. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 319, 10.
31. (27) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 318, 0.
32. (31) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 318, 0.
33. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, 318, 0.
34. (26) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 295, 3.
35. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, garage, 263, 2.
36. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, electrical, 254, 0.
37. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 252, 7.
38. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 221, 1.
39. (19) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 219, 1.
40. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 217, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.287 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 38 minutes, 57 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.149 seconds. Caution Flags: 10 for 45 laps. Lead Changes: 29 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-25; K.Harvick 26-55; A.Almirola 56-62; M.Truex 63-67; Ky.Busch 68; R.Blaney 69-89; E.Jones 90-94; R.Blaney 95-112; Ky.Busch 113-122; D.Hamlin 123-125; R.Blaney 126-159; J.Logano 160-167; E.Jones 168-169; K.Harvick 170-176; A.Almirola 177-179; M.Truex 180-189; R.Blaney 190-217; B.Keselowski 218-232; D.Hamlin 233-237; R.Blaney 238-248; D.Hamlin 249; R.Blaney 250-287; D.Hamlin 288-289; M.DiBenedetto 290; J.Logano 291-304; K.Harvick 305-307; T.Reddick 308-311; A.Dillon 312-323; T.Reddick 324; A.Dillon 325-334
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 6 times for 150 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 40 laps; A.Almirola, 3 times for 35 laps; A.Dillon, 2 times for 22 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 22 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 15 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 15 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 11 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 11 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 7 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 5 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 721; 2. R.Blaney, 630; 3. B.Keselowski, 615; 4. J.Logano, 607; 5. C.Elliott, 604; 6. D.Hamlin, 578; 7. M.Truex, 557; 8. A.Almirola, 534; 9. Ku.Busch, 533; 10. Ky.Busch, 520; 11. A.Bowman, 508; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 476; 13. C.Bowyer, 461; 14. A.Dillon, 428; 15. J.Johnson, 427; 16. W.Byron, 425.
