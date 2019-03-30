Kyle Busch has set himself up for the chance at a Texas three-step.
Busch rocketed ahead of Tyler Reddick on the final restart with six laps remaining and won the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday, setting up the possibility of a tripleheader weekend sweep in Fort Worth, Texas.
While Busch will be going for his third career NASCAR tripleheader sweep — he did it at Bristol in 2010 and 2017 — he missed out on the chance for one at his home track in Las Vegas four weeks ago with a third-place Cup finish after winning the Xfinity and Truck Series races. He missed sweep chances at Texas in 2009 and 2014.
“I’ve been close before. I don’t know how many times I’ve won two of the three. It’s been too many,” Busch said. “So certainly to have the opportunity to go after another one here it’s good. It means a lot.”
Busch led 33 of the 200 laps, won for the third time in four Xfinity starts this season and got his 95th career victory in the series. He extended his NASCAR record to 203 wins overall, nine coming in 14 NASCAR starts this year.
After the ninth and final caution Saturday, Busch and Xfinity Series points leader Reddick both went to pit road for fuel only. Busch beat him off pit road, created separation from the field by the backstretch after the restart and cruised to the checkered flag.
“That’s what won us the race, being first and being in control of the restart, go where I wanted to,” Busch said. “I got a good launch and was able to get to single file before we got to Turn 1. That was the best thing for us all day.”
Reddick led three times for 19 laps.
Polesitter Christopher Bell led a race-high 127 laps, recovering from a speeding penalty on pit road after he led all 48 laps during the first stage. Bell finished third, ahead of Chase Briscoe and Jeb Burton.
On Friday night, Busch raced to his fourth straight Trucks Series victory.
Busch had plenty of challengers, but still led 97 laps in the No. 51 Toyota, running his four-race total to 473. No other racer had led more than 54 this season. Brent Moffitt led 33 laps before fading to finish 19th.
“I thought we were pretty good,” Busch said in Victory Lane. “Not as good as we wanted to be once we stacked up next to the field. The 24 (Moffitt) was really fast and the 52 (Stewart Friesen) was really fast. They made me work for it.”
Busch began the streak at Atlanta and followed with victories in Las Vegas and Martinsville.
Pole-winner Grant Enfinger won the first stage and finished fourth. Busch won the second stage.
Stewart Friesen was second for the second year in a row in the event, 1.269 seconds behind. It is the fifth time Friesen, the season points leader despite never winning a race, has finished second in his three-year career.
Johnny Sauter, the defending race champion, was third.
CUP SERIES: Jimmie Johnson will start on the pole in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas, where he is a seven-time winner.
With Johnson leading the way after a final-stage fast lap of 188.890 mph to get his first pole anywhere since 2016, Hendrick Motorsports took the top three qualifying spots Friday. William Bryon was second, and Chase Elliott third.
FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc confirmed he is to be reckoned with by taking his first career pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Leclerc topped all three sections of qualifying, having already been quickest in two of the three practice sessions.
“The car was amazing,” Leclerc said. “A lot of emotions, I’m trying to stay as cool as possible.”
Ferrari secured a 1-2 on the grid as four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel qualified in second place. Although Vettel was later summoned to stewards for driving unnecessarily slowly on an in lap during qualifying, no action was taken against him.
Lewis Hamilton was third, followed by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified fifth followed by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.