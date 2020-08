Racing for Aug 9

Race Statistics: Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.918 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 29 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.318 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 51 laps.Lead Changes: 16 among 12 drivers.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): G.Enfinger, 2 times for 38 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 20 laps; J.Sauter, 3 times for 18 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 11 laps; R.Lessard, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Cram, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 2 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Eckes, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Reaume, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Creed, 1 time for 1 lap.