UPDATES: Wires down throughout Racine and Kenosha counties, viaducts flooded after powerful thunderstorms rock area
Among places flooded, besides roadways, was the ChocolateFest grounds.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with homicide for the Douglas Avenue shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead.
Both men have served their prison sentences and are now allowed to live outside of incarceration while under supervised release. Their addresses have not yet been released.
The Racine Police Department identified the man killed just after 10 p.m. Saturday in a shooting on Douglas Avenue as 23-year-old Guillermo "Choop" Martinez.
RACINE — A 52-year-old Racine woman has been charged for allegedly running a crack house.
Five people, three of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the last week at the Veterans Home at Union Grove amid an outbreak at the nursing home. All three who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus were veterans that were already nearing the ends of their lives and receiving hospice care, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has confirmed.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit someone with a wooden board and police reported finding blood on the steps and smeared on the railing of a…
RACINE — In a somewhat familiar move for the group, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is again threatening to take legal action if R…
BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man allegedly flashed a woman and tried to start picking fights at bars Saturday night in the city’s Downtown area.