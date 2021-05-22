Racing: Elliott has eyes on Victory lane in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR is set to race the Circuit of the Americas for the first time and all eyes are on both Chase Elliott and an unsettling weather forecast of rain that could make the inaugural Texas Grand Prix a wild one.
Elliott, NASCAR’s defending champion and most popular driver, will start Sunday as the favorite given his career mastery of road courses. And he needs a win. NASCAR’s season of parity has so far produced 10 winners through 13 races but none from Elliott.
Elliott’s been close with five top-five finishes and he was runner-up at the Daytona 500 and at Martinsville. He led a race-high 44 laps on the road course at Daytona but a late yellow flag ruined his chance at victory.
It may not be time to worry about Elliott’s season, but his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have all been to victory lane this year. Kyle Larson and William Byron have one win each, while Alex Bowman’s victory last week was his second of the season.
“I’m not one to guarantee things in my life,” Elliott said when asked this week if he’d expected to win by now. “We all want to win as a team. I want to win as much as anyone else. But we haven’t and that’s really the bottom line.”
In normal conditions, Elliott should feel as comfortable as anyone on a new track. His five career road course wins are the most among active drivers and he’s won four of the last five outings on road tracks.
If he wins a sixth race on a road course, Elliott would be just the seventh driver in history to reach that mark, tying him with Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace and Ricky Rudd.
But the dark cloud looming over Sunday is the likelihood of rain, which National Weather Service forecasts at better than 50%. The drivers slipped and slid their way through Saturday morning’s windy and wet practice session that may have been fun for some, but likely left none of them feeling comfortable about the race.
For some, it was their first laps around a track that was built for Formula One.
“It was a blast,” said Byron, who was fastest in the session. “I hope it rains. For the fans, I think it would be awesome if if rains.”
Joey Logano was second in practice, ahead of Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Busch and Martin Truex Jr. each have four road course victories.
Elliott, who was fifth in practice, admitted this week he doesn’t think he’s very good racing in wet conditions.
“The rain tire is certainly a bit of a question mark and it’s not one I’m very good at,” Elliott said bet. “Especially coming to a new track. (Rain) completely changes everything about the course and what you do.
“For guys who race in the rain enough, they can make that transition. I just haven’t done it enough to feel real confident. What to change, where to change it, how to change it, braking zone changes ... There’s really not a good way to prepare for that.”
Byron and Logano said the visibility was next to zero on the track’s two high-speed straights because of the rooster tail of spray spit out by the cars ahead. That could be a factor if there’s more rain Sunday.
“If you are going down the straightaway, you just trust the guy in from of you isn’t stopped,” Byron said. “If there’s a wreck on the straightaway, it’s going to be a mess.”
TRUCK SERIES: Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first Trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps. This was his second career trucks win and first since 2019.
“From the drop of the green flag, I was aggressive,” said Gilliland, who started fifth and overcame a penalty that briefly put him in the back of the field. “If you’ve got the truck to do it ... you’ve got to get by people when you can.”
Gilliland noted he just turned 21 a week ago.
“It might be a fun night,” he said.
The victory also marked the first of any kind for a NASCAR series race at the Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR is racing at the 3.4-mile Formula One road course for the first time this weekend and doing it amid wind and rain that soaked the track through practice and the early part of the race.
None of it seemed to bother Gilliland, who won the first stage, then was penalized and pushed to the back when a crew member jumped the wall too early on his pit entry. He quickly recovered and was back among the leaders with 10 laps to go.
A nip-and-tuck battle with Ankrum for the lead finally put him in front for good. Gilliland got only faster as conditions dried. He put in his fastest lap on worn tires with two laps still to go.
Even with the bad conditions early, the race was mostly clean with lots of bumps but no collisions to bring out a yellow flag.
Ankrum finished third behind Grala, who led 11 laps.
“It was challenging keeping up with track conditions. We ended the race on a totally different track than we started,” Grala said.
Creed, the defending series champion, who has won the previous race at Darlington, faded late to fifth.