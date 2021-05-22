Racing: Elliott has eyes on Victory lane in Texas

Byron and Logano said the visibility was next to zero on the track’s two high-speed straights because of the rooster tail of spray spit out by the cars ahead. That could be a factor if there’s more rain Sunday.

“If you are going down the straightaway, you just trust the guy in from of you isn’t stopped,” Byron said. “If there’s a wreck on the straightaway, it’s going to be a mess.”

TRUCK SERIES: Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first Trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps. This was his second career trucks win and first since 2019.

“From the drop of the green flag, I was aggressive,” said Gilliland, who started fifth and overcame a penalty that briefly put him in the back of the field. “If you’ve got the truck to do it ... you’ve got to get by people when you can.”

Gilliland noted he just turned 21 a week ago.

“It might be a fun night,” he said.