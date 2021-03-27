Racing: Drivers all excited to get down and dirty

It only took one session in the dirt for Kevin Harvick to change his mind about NASCAR’s latest experiment.

Harvick was one of the loudest detractors headed into the first Cup Series race on a dirt track since 1970. He had been dreading Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway from the moment NASCAR put this harbinger on the schedule.

And it was only two weeks ago that Harvick groaned about 250-laps around the Tennessee bullring — he called it “the longest dirt race in the history of mankind” — and predicted it would be a struggle for drivers so accustomed to concrete to even make it to the checkered flag.

After 51 laps of practice Friday — in a truck, no less — Harvick had done an about-face.

“This has been a weekend that I had big X’s through, and honestly, that’s as much fun as I’ve had in a race car in a long time,” Harvick said. “Just getting over my anxiety and being able to do something way outside my comfort zone was rewarding.”

Harvick is one of seven Cup regulars who was entered in Saturday night’s Truck Series race so they could get some experience on dirt. It will be his first Truck Series race since 2015 but Harvick wanted as much track time as possible on the red clay surface.