Racing: Driven to prove he belongs in big leagues

The Indiana native volunteered in race shops and slept on couches — anything it took to get a break. Before the July races at Kentucky Speedway, he drove to Lancaster, Kentucky, to catch up with Briggs Cunningham, a former team owner who heard about Briscoe volunteering and gave him a ride. It led to to the 2016 ARCA championship with Briscoe driving for Cunningham Motorsports.

"If it was not for Briggs and his wife I would not have gotten a chance to try pavement racing," said Briscoe, who started his career racing sprint cars as a huge Tony Stewart fan.

Now his boss is an ardent Briscoe fan — even before Briscoe won on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July and climbed the fence in celebration as a tribute to Stewart.

Stewart thought Briscoe had turned his performance up at the end of last season when he logged six top-10 finishes in the final seven races. Even though his deal for 2020 was not completed until the 11th hour, he opened this year with a fifth-place finish at Daytona and a victory at Las Vegas before the season was suspended in March because of the pandemic.

When racing resumed in May, Briscoe won at Darlington Raceway after his wife learned their first child had no fetal heartbeat during a doctor appointment Briscoe missed because he was at the track.