Racing: Despite zero wins, Crafton Trucks champion

Matt Crafton won a championship without winning a race, an unprecedented feat under NASCAR’s new title-deciding playoff systems.
Crafton finished second in Friday night’s Truck Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway — good enough for his third series title in the winner-take-all format. The champion needed only to finish highest of the foursome of Crafton, reigning series champion Bret Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain to win the title.
Crafton’s winless streak dates 58 races, to 2017 at Eldora, but the 43-year-old did not need the victory to claim the title. Chastain finished fourth, Moffitt fifth and Friesen 11th.
“I finally got out of the wheelchair and got up on the wheel and got it done,” said Crafton, who trails only Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr.’s four series titles.
“It’s one step closer to what Hornaday has done and they called us the underdog.”
Crafton in a Ford from ThorSport Racing was the underdog even though Crafton was the most experienced driver in the championship field.
The last driver to win a title without winning a race was Austin Dillon in the Xfinity Series in 2013, before the current elimination-style format.
Austin Hill won the race driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises, the team Moffitt won the title with last season. Hill was eliminated from the playoffs in the last round.
Joe Nemechek set the national series record with his 1,186 start. The previous mark was held by Richard Petty, who made all his starts in the Cup Series.
CUP SERIES: Persistent rain showers and brief bouts of lightning in the area jumbled the on-track schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.
NASCAR announced that Saturday’s Monster Energy Series qualifying was canceled in favor of adding one of the missed practices back to the schedule.
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 will be set by the rule book, meaning owner points — Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position, with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch lined up behind him in spots 2-4.
• NASCAR and NBC Sports are set to launch a new streaming service that will include exclusive motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films.
TrackPass will offer more motorsports options, including the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions for its half of the schedule. TrackPass also will expand its coverage of IMSA.
TrackPass is part of the NBC Sports Gold service and is expected to debut in December.
FORMULA 1: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
It’s the second career pole for Verstappen, who beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by just 0.123 seconds at Interlagos.
“Straight away from Q1 the car was flying, that was an enjoyable drive,” the 22-year-old Dutch driver said. “We are very happy with this. I'll try to finish it off now."
Verstappen’s first pole was at the Hungarian GP in August. He won the Austrian and German GPs this season.
Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will start from third position. The 2018 winner at Interlagos finished 0.191 seconds back and promised to be “a bit more aggressive” on Sunday.
Four-time F1 champion Vettel, who has only won in Singapore this season, said he was beaten “fair and square” by Verstappen.
“I am happy with a front-row start, so we will see tomorrow," said Vettel.
His teammate Charles Leclerc clocked the fourth fastest lap in qualifying, but will start from 14th because of an engine-change penalty.
Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon finished fifth and sixth, but will move up one position because of Leclerc’s penalty.
Hamilton was fastest in final practice earlier Saturday, 0.026 quicker than Verstappen.
The Brazilian GP on Sunday is the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton secured the season title in the previous race in the U.S.