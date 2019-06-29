Cole Custer was so good even Joey Logano was impressed.
Custer held off Logano on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
The 21-year-old Custer had the strongest car all day long, leading 151 of the 200 laps for the 300-mile race. But he had to come back after Michael Annett and Noah Gragson stayed on the track while the leaders went for a pit stop, and then benefited from a timely caution when B.J. McLeod got into the wall.
No big deal for Custer, who zoomed into the lead on a restart with about 21 laps left. He stayed in control the rest of the way on a hot, humid day in suburban Chicago, securing his sixth career victory.
"We were so fast I wasn't that worried about it," Custer said. "It was just a matter of, I knew we were probably going to get by them because we were the fastest car, especially compared to them all day. It was just a matter of I didn't want (Logano) to get to the lead before me, because then I would have been in his dirty air."
Logano took second in his first Xfinity Series start since he finished fifth at Bristol on Aug. 17. Logano is considered one of the favorites for Sunday's Cup Series race on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval.
He praised Custer after the race, saying he was ready for the next level.
Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have been battling for control of the series this year. Custer moved into a tie for the lead in Xfinity wins with Bell, who took third for his ninth top-five finish of the season. Reddick, who leads the standings by 42 points over Bell, was 10th.
CUP SERIES: Austin Dillon won the pole for Sunday's Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway. in Joliet.
Dillon recorded a top lap of 176.263 mph in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It's the sixth career pole for the 29-year-old Dillon, who is seeking his first Cup Series win since last year's Daytona 500.
Kevin Harvick qualified second on a hot, humid Saturday, followed by Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch. Harvick is a two-time winner at the bumpy 1.5 mile oval in suburban Chicago.
Joey Logano, who leads the series standings by one point over Kyle Busch, qualified 19th.
TRUCK SERIES: On Friday night, Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet for the second year, building a big lead for his second victory of the season.
And this time the defending series champion got to celebrate with a burnout in the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet.
Two weeks ago in Iowa, Moffitt was declared the winner when first-place finisher Ross Chastain was disqualified after his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection.
Moffitt finished 3.950 seconds ahead of Brandon Jones on the 1½-mile oval.
FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton drew a three-place grid penalty and will start in fifth position.
It is Leclerc's second career pole following the one at the Bahrain GP in March. He missed out on what seemed a certain victory in that race because of engine problems with 10 laps left.
The Monaco driver, who led two of the three practice sessions, set a track record of 1 minute, 3:003 seconds. He was 0.259 faster than Hamilton, as Mercedes failed to match Ferrari's pace on the straights.
Hamilton, however, lost three places on the grid for "unnecessarily impeding" Kimi Raikkonen in the opening qualifying round. Coming out of the pit lane, Hamilton crossed the race line while trying to make way for the Alfa Romeo driver, prompting a hand gesture from the Finnish driver.
