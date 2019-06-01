Cole Custer slipped past Tyler Reddick in the final turn and held in to win the Xfinty Series race in overtime at Pocono Raceway at Long Pond, Pa.
Custer won his third race of the season in the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Reddick used a sweeping move on the inside and pulled away off the restart in the overtime and had the checkered flag in sight. Reddick drifted up the track headed into the frontstretch and Custer caught him and held on to nip him at the finish line for the thrilling victory.
"I was nervous once he got by me," Custer said. "I just had my downshift planned right and was able to get by him."
The 21-year-old Custer sprayed a can of beer that was placed on the roof of his car and added this checkered flag to his wins this season at Fontana and Richmond. He scored his fifth win in 83 career starts in NASCAR's second-tier series.
Reddick scored his 10th top-five finish of the season.
"We were just so good in the beginning of the race," he said. "I don't know what changed. The car went away from us there."
Chase Briscoe finished third to cap a successful day for SHR. Ryan Preece was fourth and Christopher Bell fifth.
The race was forced into OT when Justin Allgaier spun off a restart with three laps left. Reddick leads the Xfinity standings by 76 points over Bell.
CUP SERIES: William Byron turned the fast lap at Pocono in the latest sign that Hendrick Motorsports may have turned the corner and can stamp itself a NASCAR championship contender.
Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph on Saturday to win the pole at Pocono Raceway. He won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.
Kyle Busch joins Byron in the front row in the No. 18 Toyota. Clint Bowyer starts third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski. The cars for Chris Buescher and Erik Jones failed pre-qualifying inspection twice and had their car chiefs ejected.
Hendrick Motorsports was long the home of Hall of Famers and champions, from Jeff Gordon to Jimmie Johnson, and was always a threat to place a driver in the championship race. But Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired, and Johnson's seven reigns as Cup Series champion at times seem like a distant memory as he's stuck on a winless streak that stretches two years.
INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden got a break and took full advantage of it.
Newgarden was fortunate a yellow flag came out when his race strategist called for a pit stop, helping the Team Penske driver take a lead he kept Saturday to win the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races.
Newgarden finished nearly a second in front of Alexander Rossi on the rain-slicked course to take the IndyCar points lead. Rossi also was second in the Indianapolis 500.
Newgarden opened the year with a victory in St. Petersburg, Florida, and joined Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud as the series' two-time winners this season. Newgarden has won 12 IndyCar races since 2015.
Takuma Sato finished third on Belle Isle, followed by rookie Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay, who closed strong after spinning out and dropping to 15th early in the race. Pagenaud, who entered the race leading the series in points, was sixth after beginning 13th during a single-file start.
The 70-lap race became a 75-minute timed event after thunderstorms delayed the start by more than an hour. There were five yellow periods due at least in part to conditions, leading to 14 laps under caution and 29 under green.
