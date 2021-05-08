Racing: Cup preview - Harvick looks to turn things around fast

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kevin Harvick is hoping his winless start to the season will end at Darlington Raceway — just like last year.

Harvick hadn't taken the checkered flag in 2020 until winning at the "Lady in Black" last May 17 in NASCAR's return to racing after more than two months away because of the pandemic.

Eight more victories followed, including a win at the Southern 500 on the old country track last Labor Day weekend.

Once again, Harvick comes to Darlington without a victory, looking to jumpstart another season at the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

"It's been a lot of fun to have been able to win there a few times now," said Harvick, a three-time Darlington champion.

The last two wins there were particularly significant for Harvick. His 50th career NASCAR Cup Series came at Darlington last May, without fans, in the sport's return to racing from a COVID-19 suspension.

Four months later, Harvick won the Southern 500 in front of about 7,000 spectators and soaked in the cheers from grateful fans happy to see live racing.

"Winning the Southern 500 and being able to go back to Victory Lane and celebrate in front of some fans was different from the first time of dead silence," Harvick recalled.