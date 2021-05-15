Racing: Cindric recovers, then romps

DOVER, Del. — Austin Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.

The 22-year-old Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could take the checkered flag. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.

"God, I love this track," he said on his radio after crossing the finish line.

He connected with Ty Gibbs near the end of the first stage and the No. 22 Ford swiveled a bit until Cindric straightened it and kept it on pace for the win. Cindric led the final 51 laps.

Cindric stood in the window and pumped his fists toward thousands of fans who turned out at Dover a year after they were banned from attending because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dover said Sunday's Cup race was sold out, with capacity capped at 20,000 ticketed fans.

Josh Berry, who makes his Cup debut Sunday, was second and Justin Allgaier was third. Berry, a former bank teller, won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus awarded to Xfinity drivers.

AJ Allmendinger and Gibbs completed the top five.