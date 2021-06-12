Racing: Cars, drivers set to shine at All-Star races

Elliott was entered Saturday in his first Truck Series race at Texas, in a truck sponsored by Adrenaline Shoc. It features art work of the limited edition can of the performance energy beverage unveiled this month commemorating his Cup championship.

Along with joining his father as an All-Star race winner — Bill Elliott won in 1986, the only one held in Atlanta — the younger Elliott was only the sixth All-Star winner in 25 years to go on to win a Cup title. Jeff Gordon did it three times (1995, 1997 and 2001) and Jimmie Johnson twice (2006, 2013) for Hendrick Motorsports.

“It was a big win for sure. And I felt like that was kind of the part of the season where it really started to get better and started to run really well and a little more consistent,” Elliott said. “So I don’t know if that was just timing or what. ... It’s tough to say, but glad it worked out well.”

Elliott is third in points this year with 10 more races until the Cup playoffs and hasn’t been out of the top 10 since the end of the 2019 season. With no points on the line, he will try to win his second consecutive All-Star race, an event he got into from 2016-18 only because of the fan vote.