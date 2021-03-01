Racing: Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead TUES

“That guy has been huge for my career,” Byron said. “He’s the reason I’m here and I’m just glad we could get him. ... We really think the same way.”

They had their best year together while running the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016, even winning at Homestead.

When Byron’s former crew chief, Chad Knaus, moved up at Hendrick Motorsports, Rick Hendrick hired Fugle and paired him with Byron. It was a rare move for Hendrick, who typically grooms his crew chiefs from within the organization.

Fugle spent eight years at KBM and led the trucks program to two driver championships and five owner titles. His trucks won 28 races, seven with Byron behind the wheel.

“He knows how to push my buttons and get me motivated,” Byron said. “Obviously, you have to back it up with results. Results come when you have people like that to work with.”

Buescher dominated the race early, winning the opening stage (the second stage win of his career). The Roush Fenway Racing driver led five times for a total of 57 laps, but he started to fade “when as sunset neared. Buescher dropped from sixth to 23 after a restart early in the final stage.

“It’s a step in the right direction for us,” Buescher said.