Kyle Busch certainly knows the way to victory lane at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.
Even after the track was reconfigured.
Busch took the lead shortly after the start of the final stage Saturday and cruised to his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory — and his 11th at the mile-long track just outside Phoenix.
"If I'm allowed to race, I'm going to enter a race and try to go out there and win," said Busch, whose victories at Las Vegas and now this weekend give him 198 in NASCAR's top three series.
Busch was pushed the first half of the race by Christopher Bell, who won the pole and had been consistently fastest in practice. But everything changed when Stephen Leicht, a car in lapped traffic, blew his engine near the start-finish line and sent a cloud of smoke billowing across the track.
Busch was already ahead of him, but Bell and second-place Justin Allgaier were blinded. Throw in some oil that covered the surface and both of them wound up backing into the wall.
Allgaier managed to finish 14th, one lap down, but Bell's day was done.
"Christopher was certainly going to give me a run for our money," Busch said. "I hate that he got caught up in that mess. It was going to be a really fun run to the end there."
Bell also was dueling Busch in overtime at Las Vegas when he wound up wrecking, making it two straight weeks that he had one of the quickest cars and ended up disappointed.
"I saw him blow up so I knew I was in trouble," Bell said. "I saw (Allgaier) get sideways, and by the time I had entered the smoke wall and I knew I was sliding, I just couldn't see anything. I didn't know where I was. Backed her into the wall."
Ryan Truex finished second in his first start of the season. Reigning series champion Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.
"We got the car pretty good. We weren't bad there at the end," Custer said. " It's just every single restart I gave up too many stops and couldn't get it going very good."
INDYCAR: Roger Penske's teams are off to such a strong start to the motorsports season that his IndyCar group arrived at the season-opening event under pressure to match the performance.
No problem at all.
Will Power and Josef Newgarden swept the front row in qualifying to put a pair of Penske's Chevrolets out front for Sunday's race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. Not long after the IndyCar race concludes, Penske driver Ryan Blaney will start from the pole in the NASCAR race in Phoenix as the organization seeks its third consecutive Cup victory.
Last weekend, reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin swept the season-opening pair of races in Australia for Penske.
"I think when (Roger) refers to V8 Supercar races, and the last two NASCAR races, the teams are firing on all cylinders," Power said. "The pressure is on us for us to follow the lead."
The pole for Power is his eighth in the last 10 years at St. Pete and 55th of his career, second on the all-time list behind Mario Andretti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.