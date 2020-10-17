Racing: Bowyer chooses long role in NASCAR over proper farewell tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If Clint Bowyer could have scripted his sendoff, it most certainly would have been a proper blowout for NASCAR's best partier.

Bowyer would have had fans and friends and celebrated every week all along the NASCAR circuit if he'd had his way. He certainly would not have chosen this year as his last, this season of no spectators in the stands, no raucous revelers roaming the infield.

Bowyer is one of many caught in the circumstances of the pandemic and pushed to make career-deciding decisions. Hang around for another season driving race cars, or make a jump to the television booth.

He didn't want 2020 to be his last season, but the offer to join Fox Sports made for an easy split for Bowyer and Stewart-Haas Racing.

"I think you always, everybody in life, wants to just get by with one more year. One more year, one more lap," Bowyer said. "It's 2020, right? Is it the perfect time to do all of this? I don't think 2020 is the perfect time for anything.

"This opportunity came up. It was an opportunity of a lifetime, an opportunity to stay a part of this sport for many years to come."