Racing: Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New number, new day, new time, same result for Hendrick Motorsports.

Alex Bowman and William Byron swept the front row Wednesday night in qualifying for the Daytona 500, giving Hendrick its 14th pole and sixth in the last seven years.

Rick Hendrick's engine-building wing has seven straight poles because it powers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last year's pole-winner.

"I think it means a lot to Mr. H — he wants to win everything, like every category, he wants to be top of the list," Bowman said. "Here it really just comes down to who built the fastest race car. And I think it's important for Hendrick Motorsports to come up and prove that they're the ones that did that."

Bowman posted a lap at 191.261 mph to earn the top starting spot for the second time in his career. It's the fourth consecutive year Bowman will start from the front row, but he's got a completely new look this time.

Bowman in the offseason was moved from the No. 88 into the No. 48 vacated by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. He inherited sponsor Ally, which has committed to backing Bowman and helping him develop his brand.