Racing: Bob 'Cheddar' Smith returns for NASCAR Cup race at Road America SAT

Bob “Cheddar” Smith has been involved in auto racing since he was 18 years old and spent the past 17 years at NASCAR’s highest level.
But he’s never had the chance to be involved in a Cup race in his home state.
The Whitewater native serves as the car chief for Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford and has been working with Stewart-Haas racing since 2013. He’s finally getting his chance to take part in a race in Wisconsin when the NASCAR Cup Series holds its first competition in the state since 1956 — the Jockey Made in America 250 on Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake.
“Knowing the racing heritage that Wisconsin holds, Wisconsin is deeply rooted in racing,” Smith said. “So I would expect the fans just to show out for this race. I expect to get there and just see fields full of cars from fans parking.”
A car chief is different from the more commonly known crew chief. A car chief — though it varies depending on the team — leads the crew in preparation for the race, whether that’s making sure the car meets NASCAR’s standards or supervising the pit crew.
Smith used a football analogy to describe the setup, saying he’s the offensive or defensive coordinator while crew chief Rodney Childers is the coach.
“Rodney really makes the calls and I try to carry out his wishes and make sure that they’re all executed,” Smith said. “I manage the day-to-day of people, the preparation of the cars at the track, especially making sure that the cars feel to the best of their capability.”
The 37-year-old got his start in racing as a mechanic on a friend’s car in Wisconsin. He credits Cambridge’s Jason Schuler, a Busch Series driver from 2000 to 2004, with helping him develop his foundation in racing. Smith worked with Schuler until Smith got the opportunity to move to North Carolina and work on an Xfinity car in 2002.
It was in one of his first years in North Carolina that he earned the nickname “Cheddar” — a nod to his home state.
He was part of the crew building Michael Waltrip’s Xfinity Series ride in a two-car garage behind Waltrip’s house. Waltrip was driving a partial schedule for Dale Earnhardt at the time.
It was there Smith met Bobby Kennedy, a crew chief who thought the name Bob Smith was too plain, so Kennedy dubbed him Cheddar.
“I was so disgruntled about it,” Smith said. “I fought it not knowing any better at 18 years old and it stuck. I think there’s people I have worked with for a number of years that never really know my real name.”
He got his big break one year after starting in the Xfinity Series. He moved to the Cup Series with Roush Fenway Racing before settling in at Stewart-Haas in 2013.
Over his 17 years of Cup Series racing he’s been part of three victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His success — plus growing up in the Midwest and knowing the history of the racetrack — has made it his favorite track.
“That’s really special to me,” Smith said. “It’s an indicator of your performance for the season. If you were successful at Indy, then you were usually in the running for a championship because that meant your program was pretty complete.”
Smith calls North Carolina home now, but he makes sure to check in with the Wisconsin sports teams he grew up loving. He mentioned pulling for the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, though he admits he typically doesn’t watch the regular season.
“I grew up going to (Milwaukee) County Stadium, so it shows my age a little bit,” he said. “I’ve stayed true to all the Wisconsin sports. So I definitely carry that heritage with me all the way through the South.”