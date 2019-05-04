Christopher Bell raced to his third Xfinity Series victory of the season, winning an extra $100,000 for taking the checkered flag at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.
Bell also won at Dover for the second straight time, though he led only 44 laps in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday compared with 110 last fall. Bell also won this season at Atlanta and Bristol and has 11 career wins in NASCAR's second-tier series in just 51 starts.
"We've had really fast race cars, but we just haven't been able to capitalize on it," Bell said. "This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts. I knew if we could get out front, we were going to be tough to beat."
Bell matched Kyle Busch, who stars in the elite Cup series, for most Xfinity wins this season. He gave his checkered flag to a young fan in the stands.
The 2017 Truck Series champion, Bell earned a $100,000 bonus for scoring the highest finish among a field of four drivers in the "Dash 4 Cash" incentive program and already has plans for the money.
"That sprint car team is a long way down the road, but it's definitely a dream of mine to have one," he said.
The 24-year-old Bell is seemingly ready to move up to the Cup series but faces a logjam at Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, is signed beyond 2020 and so are Busch and Martin Truex Jr.
Erik Jones said at Bristol he is discussing a contract extension with JGR. Bell will likely find a Cup ride in 2020 but it's unclear for which organization he'll drive.
"Winning races doesn't seem to be an issue for us," Bell said.
Justin Allgaier was second and Tyler Reddick third. Pole-sitter Cole Custer won the first two stages ad led a race-high 156 laps but faded and finished fourth.
Notes
In 1990 Morgan Shepherd posted a record 11 straight top-10 finishes to open the season in the Cup series, driving for Hall of Fame car owner Bud Moore.
Kyle Busch is nipping at Shepherd's milestone, going 10 for 10 headed into Sunday's race at Dover International Speedway. Busch, the 2015 NASCAR champion, already has three wins and barely extended the streak last weekend when he finished 10th at Talladega.
"It is kind of on our mind right now," Busch said. "Going into every week, we want to win. That is what we strive to do every time we hit the track. We thought it would come to an end last week at Talladega and it was close. We were right on the verge, but we made it through another one."
Busch is one of NASCAR's greatest drivers and just hit 200 career wins across all three national series.
Busch started the streak when he finished second behind teammate Denny Hamlin in the Daytona 500. He has two thirds, a sixth, an eighth and two 10th-place finishes to go with his wins during the streak.
Busch has three career wins in 28 starts at Dover and finished 35th in the track's first race last season. He starts 22nd on Sunday.
• Martin Truex Jr. took a break from turning laps to spin some tunes on satellite radio. Truex, the 2017 NASCAR champion, recently played the hits and talked music as a guest DJ on Sirius XM Radio's 80s on 8 station. Among the classic cuts, Truex put "The Reflex" by Duran Duran and the Bon Jovi smash "Livin' on a Prayer" on his playlist.
Truex said the last-minute stint had him scrambling to find 1980s songs he liked. "I got a lot of fan response from it, a lot of people listen to that channel," he said. "AC/DC is probably my favorite of 80s."
• Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson topped the final practice Saturday with a fast lap of 161.863 mph in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson has a Dover record 11 wins, his last one on June 4, 2017. Johnson hasn't won since that race and is mired in the longest losing streak of his career.
