Racing: Allgaier picks perfect time for first win

Justin Allgaier raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., to advance to the championship finale.

Allgaier will race Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and reigning champion Tyler Reddick for the title next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Only Reddick has a championship.

“We said we needed to come in and win to get to Homestead, and we did that,” Allgaier said.

Allgaier cried as he crossed the finish line, the emotions of a frustrating season. He’d gone 39 races without a win, nearly all year just a season removed from a five-win campaign. He was on the cutline to race for the title next week at Homestead, but with only Bell already locked in, Allgaier was one of five drivers vying for three spots.

Custer locked up the second berth on points after the second stage, and the race was on. But Bell had controlled the race through the first two stages and a win-to-get-in scenario seemed improbable.

Until Bell was flagged for speeding on pit road and dropped from the lead to 13th. He had worked his way through traffic to eighth when he spun with a flat tire. Bell, the championship favorite, finished 16th.