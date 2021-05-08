Racing: Allgaier beats teammate to win Xfinity race

Creed raced to his sixth career victory. He'd been shutout since he won the close the 2020 season at Phoenix and capture the truck championship.

He wasn't much of a factor until the final laps as crashes — including a 17-car pileup with 30 laps left — knocked out several stronger cars including points leader John Hunter Nemechek.

Creed was best at Darlington when it counted. He passed Rhodes on a restart seven laps from the end and had some separation until a spinout by Danny Bohn brought out the last of 12 cautions.

Rhodes was second followed by Carson Hocevar, Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter. Nemechek, who fell from first to 21st after the wreck, rallied to end in eighth.

Nemechek had the strongest vehicle on the track, winning the second stage and leading 66 of the first 117 laps. But he got caught up in a restart wreck — it appeared that Stewart Friesen turned Corey Heim to begin things — that caused a 12-minute, red-flag stoppage to sort out and clean up.

The multi-truck accident that collected 17 vehicles also caught up two of the three KBM drivers in Nemechek and Chad Smith, ending the team's try at a record-setting sixth consecutive series win.

Creed had a chance at winning here last September, leading with three laps remaining when an accident forced overtime.

