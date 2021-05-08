Racing: Allgaier beats teammate to win Xfinity race

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Justin Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.
Allgaier didn't move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race's eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout for the win.
Allgaier took the outside line and, while Berry edged in front briefly, he powered past him to take the checkered flag.
It was Allgaier's second win in the past four races and his 16th career Xfinity victory.
Berry was second, followed by defending Darlington race winner Brandon Jones. Noah Gragson was fourth, giving the team owned in part by Dale Earnhardt Jr. three of the top-four finishers.
Gragson led 40 out of 148 laps, the most of any competitor. He also won a $100,000 bonus in a Dash For Cash promotion.
Daniel Hemric was fifth annd Jeremy Clements sixth, followed by Michael Annett, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg and Alex Labbe rounding out the top 10.
TRUCK SERIES: Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed won for the first time this season, moving past Ben Rhodes on a restart three laps from the end and holding on for victory at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.
Creed raced to his sixth career victory. He'd been shutout since he won the close the 2020 season at Phoenix and capture the truck championship.
He wasn't much of a factor until the final laps as crashes — including a 17-car pileup with 30 laps left — knocked out several stronger cars including points leader John Hunter Nemechek.
Creed was best at Darlington when it counted. He passed Rhodes on a restart seven laps from the end and had some separation until a spinout by Danny Bohn brought out the last of 12 cautions.
Rhodes was second followed by Carson Hocevar, Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter. Nemechek, who fell from first to 21st after the wreck, rallied to end in eighth.
Nemechek had the strongest vehicle on the track, winning the second stage and leading 66 of the first 117 laps. But he got caught up in a restart wreck — it appeared that Stewart Friesen turned Corey Heim to begin things — that caused a 12-minute, red-flag stoppage to sort out and clean up.
The multi-truck accident that collected 17 vehicles also caught up two of the three KBM drivers in Nemechek and Chad Smith, ending the team's try at a record-setting sixth consecutive series win.
Creed had a chance at winning here last September, leading with three laps remaining when an accident forced overtime.