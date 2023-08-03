FRANKSVILLE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club will host the third annual Rotary in the Park event from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Franksville Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

The family-friendly event features food trucks, games, activities, live music, raffles and a silent auction, all to raise money for the Racine Public Library, Cops ‘n Kids, Racine Literacy Council and the Belize International Project.

The event is free to attend and includes free lawn games and other activities hosted by the Racine Public Library, along with the Bookmobile.

Wristbands for $5 will be sold for unlimited access to the bouncy house.

Adult games will include spin-to-win, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

In addition to a variety of silent auction items, attendees can bid on baskets packed with items like family trips, school swag, a private dining experience with friends, art work, baseball and hockey tickets and other items.

The Stephen Hull Experience will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Note: The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Rotarian Liz Rosenberg at 262-497-3338 or visit the event’s Facebook page.