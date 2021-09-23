Racine's rich drum & bugle corps history explored in new Racine Heritage Museum exhibit

RACINE — The U.S. Congress declared Racine to be the Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World in 1967. But the city’s role in developing the phenomenon that today is known as Drum Corps International can be traced back further to 1921, when local businessman Fred Maxted reorganized the remnants of a World War I Army drum and bugle corps into the Racine American Legion Post 76 drum and bugle corps.
With the addition of matching uniforms, precision marching and musicality, Maxted took the Racine Legion to a higher level than earlier drum and bugle units, most of which were loosely organized and focused more on volume than musicality. Under Maxted’s leadership, the Racine Legion won the first four American Legion National Championships it entered, and its success inspired almost every legion post in the country to start its own drum corps.
New exhibit
These and many other stories about Racine’s rich drum and bugle corps history are the focus of a new exhibit set to open to the public at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., on Friday, Sept. 24. “Drum & Bugle Capital of the World” will feature a wide array of instruments, uniforms, banners, photographs, video recordings and more, spanning from World War I military drum corps through “The Golden Era” of 1950-1980, when local corps such as the Racine Kilties and Racine Scouts consistently placed in the top ranks at national competitions.
Visitors can learn about the central role that Racine’s community played in the national development of what became an incredibly popular and competitive form of entertainment, drawing thousands of people into the stands at outdoor events, according to Chris Paulson, RHM executive director.
Civic pride
By the 1930s, drum and bugle corps culture had become so pervasive, references to it could be found in everything from advertisements to Hollywood movies, to a novel by John Steinbeck, according to Alan Karls, one of two local authors/researchers helping curate the RHM’s new exhibit. The corps’ popularity grew out of the civic pride that evolved in the U.S. following World War I, said Karls, who wrote the book “Racine’s Horlick Athletic Field: Drums Along the Foundries.”
“People were proud of their cities and supported all the things they did,” he said. “Every city in the country had at least one drum and bugle corps.”
Also assisting the RHM in curating the drum corps exhibit is local author and historian George Fennell. Fennell has written several books about Racine’s drum corps history including “Racine: Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World.” The museum’s new exhibit is also made possible, in part, by sponsorship from the Racine Community Foundation and the Schulte Family Foundation.
Major exhibit change
“Drum & Bugle Capital of the World” will mark the first major exhibit change at the Racine Heritage Museum in two years, with the new exhibit replacing one about astronaut Laurel Clark. “An Amazing Journey: The Life and Legacy of Laurel Clark” will move on to serve as a pilot for a new, traveling exhibit program, Paulson said.
Items displayed in the drum and bugle exhibit will be from the museum’s permanent collection and extensive document collection, as well as private collections. Paulson said he expects the drum and bugle corps exhibit to remain on display at the museum for a minimum of five years.
About RHM
The Racine Heritage Museum is dedicated to preserving the material culture and telling the special stories of the people of Racine County; their achievements, diversity, inventive genius, productivity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. Summer hours at the museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
For more about all of RHM’s exhibits and programs, go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
