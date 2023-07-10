RACINE — City Council will decide whether or not to accept funds from the United States Department of Energy to build an array of solar panels at the transit facility at 1900 Kentucky Street on July 18.

The solar panels will be used to power electric transit buses with renewable energy and offset the charges of electric vehicle charging.

Of the 35 buses that the city has, 14 of them are electric and are powered by traditional electric vehicle charging stations. With the array of solar panels, the electric buses will be able to use solar power to charge.

The total cost of the project is $2,599,673, which will come from the U.S. Department of Energy and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project was selected to be included in the 2023 fiscal year congressionally directed approved spending list through the appropriations bill, according to Trevor Jung, transit and mobility director for the city.

The project is shovel ready, meaning that construction can begin shortly after the funds are accepted. It will create over 25 jobs for the community and will save about $76,000 a year in energy and operational costs. The project will also reduce carbon emissions by 249 metric tonnes per year.

“The city of Racine and the transit department have been committed to having this exterior support for this type pf transition from dirty fossil fuels to electric vehicles,” Jung said. “The real purpose of this is to steer away from non-renewable sources of energy, and that’s why it’s so important for us to engage in this workaround of building solar at our transit garage.”

If approved by City Council, Racine will be the first city in the state to use solar energy to power their fleet of electric buses.

“We’re committed to doing this, and we know it’s the right thing to do,” Jung said. “We’re pretty proud that we’re one of the first to engage in the work.”