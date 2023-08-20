RACINE — The zoo’s newest animals are very to the point.

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has welcomed two African Cape porcupines — Bristle and Nettle — to its Vanishing Kingdom exhibit.

The two were obtained from the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

Bristle, who is 3 years old, is Nettle’s father.

Nettle was born in December 2021.

While the African Cape porcupines are new to the exhibit, the two have been at the zoo for several months, going through a mandatory quarantine to ensure they are healthy and waiting for their new enclosure to be complete.

Bristle and Nettle will be housed in the former arctic fox enclosure. The foxes were moved to the new Becoming Bear exhibit at the zoo’s south end during May.

Amy Peterson, head carnivore keeper at the zoo, said the porcupines might not always appear for guests because they spend time digging and exploring in burrows.

“If you do not see them the first time you visit their exhibit, make sure you stop by again before you leave,” she said. “They tend to go back and forth between their burrow and the rest of their enclosure.”

According to the zoo, African Cape porcupines have a lot in common with other porcupine species, including Wisconsin’s native North American porcupine. There are, however, several differences.

Many porcupine species are arboreal, meaning they like to spend time in trees. Cape porcupines, however, are not good climbers, and prefer to make their homes in dug out “dens” in the ground. If approached by a predator, they will often run into their den and spread their quills out.

This makes trying to get a grip on them potentially dangerous and “locks” them into the den.

There are other differences between Cape and North American porcupines. Cape porcupines are considered “Old World porcupine” and they are covered with quills and spines over their whole body. The quills of Old World porcupines are smooth and without a “barb” at the end.

This allows the quills to come out a bit easier if you are stuck by them. New World porcupines, which include both prehensile-tailed and North American porcupines, have quills with barbs, which make them difficult to extract.

Cape porcupines can be found in rocky/hilly vegetated areas of Southern Africa. They spend most of their day searching for bark, tubers, roots and fruit to eat.

The zoo’s new residents spend their time looking for carefully hidden prepared diets that closely match the nutritional values of their natural diet.

And the newest additions are already drawing positive responses from visitors to the zoo, according to Executive Director Beth Heidorn.

“We are thrilled to have these Cape porcupines here,” she said.