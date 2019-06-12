RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host a Slumber Safari from 5 p.m. Friday, June 28, to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29.
Participants will have pizza dinner alongside feathered friends, a guided tour throughout the zoo, getting up close and personal with the zoo's animal ambassadors in a behind-the-scenes tour, the opportunity to engage in enrichment for the zoo's animal friends and ending the night with a campfire s'mores.
Guests also can add the option of a behind-the-scenes tour of the Charles and Jennifer Johnson Land of the Giants, seeing the giraffes and rhinos up close and indulging them with a late night snack.
On Saturday morning, guests will enjoy a continental breakfast while watching the animals eat breakfast. Guests can bring their own tent or rent one from the zoo.
The cost is $55 and all participants must be at least 6 years old. To register, go to www.racinezoo.org/content/slumber-safari-0.
