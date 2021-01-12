Racine Zoo to host beer tasting event

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host an outdoor beer tasting event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Attendees can cozy up by the fire sampling a selection of craft beers.
The evening includes unlimited beer sampling, soup and hors d'oeuvres and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will also be sold. The event will take place outside in the Safari Base Camp pavilion. There will be fire pits and space heaters.
Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older who are drinking, or $25 for nondrinkers ages 3 and older. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance registration is required. Go to racinezoo.org.
Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
