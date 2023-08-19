RACINE — More than 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the second year of Racine Zoo’s Jack-O'-Lantern Nights.

The event is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday from Sept. 28 through Oct. 29 at 2131 N. Main St.

Attendees will be able to stroll through the zoo along a dedicated pathway and become immersed in dazzling lights and charming decorations.

The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night. There will be an abundance of custom designs to discover, including cats, owls, scarecrows and other Halloween-themed creations.

A new addition this year is pumpkin sculptures.

These large structures will consist of multiple pumpkins placed together in the shape of an animal with details carved into them.

Some animals that might be included are a giraffe, rhino, zebra, African penguin, kangaroo, orangutan, lion, tiger, emperor tamarin, lynx and snake.

To compliment the jack-o’-lanterns, there will be light displays throughout the route, including illuminated bats in the light-wrapped trees, a giant glowing pumpkin patch and a walk-through tunnel of dynamic designs.

Within the event, the zoo will be hosting a decorating contest that businesses and organizations can sign up to participate in.

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite decorated space and the winner will be announced at the end of the event.

Seasonal food and beverages also will be available.

“This is a fun, family event that will let you see the zoo in a different ‘light,’” said Beth Heidorn, executive director. “We had such an amazing event last year that we just had to bring it back this year.”

The zoo is working with New York-based Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns to create the artistic masterpieces, which take up to 15 hours to complete.

For the light displays, the zoo is working with Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Décor.

Traditions is based in Wisconsin and specializes in holiday lighting and landscape lighting.

Admission is only available at the door and is $10 per person and free for children 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the zoo.

To learn more about Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, visit racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.