RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering an overnight event called Slumber Safari from 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

This adventure includes a pizza dinner while enjoying the sights and sounds of the zoo, a guided tour throughout the zoo, the chance to learn from animal ambassadors in a behind-the-scenes tour, s’mores around a campfire, a continental breakfast and watching the zoo animals eat their own breakfast.

Guests are invited to bring their own tent or rent one from the zoo for $25 (four-person and eight-person tents available). Guests also can add the option of a behind-the-scenes tour of the Charles and Jennifer Johnson Land of the Giants — seeing the Zoo’s giraffes and rhinos up close, and offering them a late-night snack.

The cost is $55. The optional behind the scenes tour is an additional $15. Advance registration is required by calling the Conservation Education Department at 262-636-9580 or email education@racinezoo.org.

