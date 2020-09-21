Racine Zoo offers fundraising events

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these fundraising events:
- World Wine Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20.
- Bloody Mary Fest, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample bloody mary’s from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. At the end of the fest, the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Food and additional drinks will be sold.
- Old Fashioned Cocktails, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample old fashioned cocktails from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. Food and additional drinks will be sold.
For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Eco-Justice extends fall festival to seven days; some activities will be on site, others virtual
-
St. Charles Fall Festival goes virtual
-
Riders for Charity to hold meat, cash raffle
- 17 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!