Racine Zoo celebrates Earth day with events, volunteer opportunities

The Racine Zoo will also be running an annual upcycle drive April 22-27. The Zoo has partnered with USAgain to collect used clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags, beddings and linens to be donated and recycled. USAgain seeks to fight global climate change by creating pathways to recycle materials that are otherwise difficult to dispose of, and redistributing them to communities in need. People can also bring used cell phones and tablets EcoCel, will repurpose them by using parts in equipment to track gorillas in the wild.