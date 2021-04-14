Racine Zoo celebrates Earth day with events, volunteer opportunities

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is partnering with the of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in celebrating Earth Day with themed games, crafts, and events as well as collecting recycled goods at the zoo to help create more sustainable ecosystems.
The Party for the Planet celebration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. They will kick off with free drive-through party packs to the first 200 cars in front of the Racine Zoo administrative office at Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard. Kits will include a craft and native plant seeds.
Visitors can then enjoy crafts and games at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Vanishing Kingdom building. Children can build their own nature wands, play games to learn about the Earth and get a chance to meet some zoo animals.
These volunteer opportunities will also be held
- People can join the International Crane Foundation and the Racine Zoo on Saturday, April 17, to count cranes throughout Racine and Kenosha counties to learn more about our cranes and how we can help keep them safe.
- A garlic mustard pull will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 22, at Colonial Park, in cooperation with Weed Out! Racine.
- Join the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Racine Zoo for annual Zoo beach cleanup at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25.
Email education@racinezoo.org for more information or to sign up for an event.
The Racine Zoo will also be running an annual upcycle drive April 22-27. The Zoo has partnered with USAgain to collect used clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags, beddings and linens to be donated and recycled. USAgain seeks to fight global climate change by creating pathways to recycle materials that are otherwise difficult to dispose of, and redistributing them to communities in need. People can also bring used cell phones and tablets EcoCel, will repurpose them by using parts in equipment to track gorillas in the wild.