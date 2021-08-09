Racine Zoo Car Show returns Aug. 15

RACINE — The 25th annual Racine Zoo Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
More than 75 trophies will be awarded including Best of Show. Awards will be announced at 4 p.m. There will be live entertainment, and food and beverages will be sold.
It costs $20 to register a vehicle on the day of the event.
Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.
Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
