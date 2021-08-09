 Skip to main content
Racine Zoo Car Show returns Aug. 15
A 1935 Dodge Panel Truck was on display at the 2017 Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. This year's show is set for Aug. 15. 

RACINE — The 25th annual Racine Zoo Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

More than 75 trophies will be awarded including Best of Show. Awards will be announced at 4 p.m. There will be live entertainment, and food and beverages will be sold.

It costs $20 to register a vehicle on the day of the event.

Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

