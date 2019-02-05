MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman arrested for drunk driving may face additional charges, after police learned she was driving a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from an area homeless shelter.

At 11:14 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the area of Taylor and Lathrop avenues after a gray SUV went into a ditch, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release. 

Officers said the driver — 30-year-old Angela Marie Grecian of Racine — exhibited signs of impairment. They administered field sobriety tests which reportedly showed Grecian was impaired. She was arrested and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw.

While at the hospital, the Racine Police Department received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave. Police determined that the stolen vehicle was the one Grecian was caught driving.

Grecian was transported to the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device and a probation hold were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

