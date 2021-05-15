Racine Water Utility receives donation from nonprofit organization

RACINE — Shritha Reddy, founder of the nonprofit organization Start Helping Our Water Resources (SHOW), recently presented a $5,000 donation to the Racine Water Utility to aid its efforts to reduce lead exposure in drinking water.
“The Racine Water Utility and Waterworks Commission greatly appreciate SHOW’s donation to aid in the utilities efforts to reduce lead exposure via drinking water in our community,” said Joel Brunner, Racine Water Utility drinking water plant superintendent. “This donation will help protect public health of hundreds of our consumers with lead service lines by providing pitchers and filters certified to remove lead. Shritha and SHOW are truly making a positive impact on our community.”
“Thank you again Shritha and the SHOW community for the donation, a truly remarkable accomplishment,” Brunner added.
Reddy, daughter of Pula and Sabitha Reddy, created the nonprofit organization in 2017 to help improve water quality in the community. Its mission is “everything from educating others about the importance of clean water to actually building clean water resources around us such as wells, filtration systems, etc.”
Reddy, 14, is a freshman at The Prairie School and a Hilpert Scholar. She plans to use her nonprofit organization to make a real difference in the world.
Reddy’s passion for water began in third grade when she tested streams from local water sources in school. Her interest continued and, in fourth grade, she created her own water filtration system using a Gatorade bottle. As she began studying and researching more about water, she quickly realized that many people around the planet did not have access to clean water. Reddy decided she wanted to do something to help the situation and in fifth grade approached her parents with the idea of starting a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating others about the importance of clean water.
Funds for SHOW are raised by hosting entertainment shows. Proceeds from the recent donation to the Racine Water Utility were raised at the first fundraiser in 2019. Students from Racine Academy of Dance, Milwaukee’s Natyarpana Dance Company and Srinithi Narayanan took part in this fundraiser at the Racine Theatre Guild. This year there will be a virtual show on Saturday, June 19. Updates, tickets and the program details can be found at shownonprofit.org.