Racine Water Utility receives donation from nonprofit organization

RACINE — Shritha Reddy, founder of the nonprofit organization Start Helping Our Water Resources (SHOW), recently presented a $5,000 donation to the Racine Water Utility to aid its efforts to reduce lead exposure in drinking water.

“The Racine Water Utility and Waterworks Commission greatly appreciate SHOW’s donation to aid in the utilities efforts to reduce lead exposure via drinking water in our community,” said Joel Brunner, Racine Water Utility drinking water plant superintendent. “This donation will help protect public health of hundreds of our consumers with lead service lines by providing pitchers and filters certified to remove lead. Shritha and SHOW are truly making a positive impact on our community.”

“Thank you again Shritha and the SHOW community for the donation, a truly remarkable accomplishment,” Brunner added.

Reddy, daughter of Pula and Sabitha Reddy, created the nonprofit organization in 2017 to help improve water quality in the community. Its mission is “everything from educating others about the importance of clean water to actually building clean water resources around us such as wells, filtration systems, etc.”

Reddy, 14, is a freshman at The Prairie School and a Hilpert Scholar. She plans to use her nonprofit organization to make a real difference in the world.