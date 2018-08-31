RACINE — The Racine Unified School District officially launched their new logo with more than 3,000 employees at the staff kick-off on Aug. 31. During the last 18 months, Racine Unified School District asked staff, families and the Racine community for their input and ideas about what they would like to see in a new District logo. A small committee of stakeholders then worked with a designer to take those ideas and values and develop a new logo.
“We believe this logo embraces who we are and what we do for our students, families and the community. It portrays our District’s core values and also represents how we work collaboratively with our community partners to Raise Racine’s children together,” said Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien. “The new logo brings us into the future with pride, momentum and excitement.”
Logo Details
The blue harkens the waters of Lake Michigan and the green signifies growth. The intertwined R and U depict the collective impact we strive for as we educate and support our students to successful futures.
