RACINE — Racine Unified and its partners set a lofty goal of making 300 workplace learning experiences available to its students by next school year.
To reach this goal, the district needs the help of local businesses that are willing to hire youth apprentices and otherwise engage with students. The district had about 160 workplace learning opportunities this year.
Engagement with local businesses and getting real-world experience is an important facet of Unified’s Academies of Racine model. The district began rolling out the academies with the freshman class of 2016 — this year’s juniors — at Park, Horlick and Case high schools. The academies are small learning communities that provide real-world experiences and link school and the workplace. Within the academies, students choose their own pathways of focus in subjects like engineering or business.
Ford NGL
Unified developed its master plan for the academies with the help of Ford Next Generation Learning, the education arm of the Ford Motor Co. The district was then named a Ford NGL Community, making it part of a network of communities across the country that have worked with Ford NGL on their own school structure.
Cheryl Carrier, executive director at Ford NGL, visited Racine last week to see the academy model in action and to speak at the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce annual dinner.
According to Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of RAMAC, Carrier told RAMAC members how important it was for them to get involved with the academies.
“The students need these authentic opportunities,” Carrier told The Journal Times Editorial Board last week.
Carrier believes that no matter how employers get involved with the academies, they continue their involvement because of the students.
“They stay because they know they’re making a difference, and they’re filing their pipeline and they’re making sure that these students are able to survive in their community and buy their products and services,” Carrier said.
Student experiences
Nick Fischer, a junior in the mechatronics/robotics pathway at Park High School, is doing a youth apprenticeship with InSinkErator.
Dan Thielen, Unified’s chief of schools, said through his apprenticeship Fischer is learning about engineering as well as how to work as part of a team.
“He’s putting his love of engineering, of mechatronics, robotics to work,” Thielen said.
Carla Sanchez, a senior at Park High School, interned at Modine Manufacturing.
Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communications and community engagement, said she was interested to learn how Sanchez was engaging with her colleagues.
“She’s respected as this employee there,” Tapp said. “That blew me away, the relationships these kids are getting and the work experience.”
Thielen said the district wants employers to treat Unified students like anyone else who works there.
“Treat that kid like any other employee,” Thielen said. “Don’t sugarcoat it.”
RAMAC
Montemurro said he is actively working to engage all of RAMAC’s members to provide youth apprenticeship opportunities, and added that Unified cannot reach its goal for workplace learning opportunities without more businesses involvement.
Montemurro said the district is looking to work with businesses beyond RAMAC members. The district is especially looking for health care and culinary arts businesses.
“We have a lot of small machine shops, and I think they could benefit from having youth apprenticeship students,” Thielen said.
Thielen added that the businesses must pay the students at least minimum wage, and he knows that could be challenging for some small businesses.
The district is working closely with many partners to make its academy model a success, including RAMAC, Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Richard Delano, director of development at Ford NGL, said Racine had a good structure and community system in place to ensure the academy model continues into the future.
“From our perspective, Racine and the community is a beacon within Wisconsin,” Delano said. “It’s a jumping off point for further expansion in the state.”
He added that its partnership with Gateway is a huge benefit to Racine.
“When we compare Gateway to post-secondary in any of our communities, it’s head and shoulders above,” Delano said. “There’s almost no comparison.”
Any business looking to get involved can contact RAMAC at 262-634-1931.
