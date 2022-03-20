Racine Unified Aquatic Center not just for school swim teams

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Unified Aquatic Center will soon offer opportunities for just about everyone in the area to get their feet wet.

The new $22 million, 52,840-square-foot facility boasts amenities such as a 10-lane pool, a separate diving well, seating for 800 spectators and new equipment.

“This is the premiere facility,” said Dave Arvai, the girls diving coach at Case High School. ”It’s one of the best in the state.”

Plans for the Aquatic Center first began in 2018, when Case High School’s pool was deemed structurally unsound and closed. The school district then increased its Community Service Fund taxing levy to $10 million in 2019 to pay for the new building. In December 2021, the district hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the project.

Now, as the facility becomes fully staffed, the Aquatic Center has opened its doors to everything from student-athlete swim practice to community open swim hours and youth swim lessons, with plans to continue expanding programming for local students and community members.

Location, location, location

For Arvai, who also works as a police officer for the Racine Police Department, the Aquatic Center is not only a great addition to the community, but also a necessary one.

In his role as a police officer, he has seen a number of drownings in Lake Michigan.

“We’re on a lake,” he said about the Racine and Kenosha areas. “The community has to know how to swim.”

Frank Michalowski, the head swim coach at Case High School, also stressed the importance of having community members learn how to swim. He added that potential future programming at the Aquatic Center, such as more swim lessons and lifeguard certification, could also improve water safety in the area.

The location of the Aquatic Center will also be more convenient for those in the area and those coming in from out of town.

According to Michalowski, having a resource like this east of Interstate 94, where there are lots of hotels and restaurants, “will be a huge benefit and appeal” for swim club teams and others who visit from out of town.

The location will also be better for Case High School swimmers, according to both Arvai and Michalowski, because they previously had to travel to other locations for practice after the pool at Case was shut down in 2018, resulting in later practice times.

Rising talent

Now that the Case High School swimmers can practice in the new facility, Michalowski says they will benefit from what he calls a “fast pool,” meaning that the setup, in which the diving wells do not overlap with the lanes, will allow for better lap practice and hopefully faster times in meets.

“It’s a totally different atmosphere,” he said about the Aquatic Center compared to old practice spaces.

Thanks to the addition of 3-meter diving boards, the new facility can also now host club diving – something that Arvai had been hoping to bring to the area for many years.

Children enrolled in the Schroeder Diving Team, a satellite diving club for children of all ages, could not practice at the old facilities in the area due to a lack of a 3-meter diving board, which is required to compete.

Now that there is one in the area, the Schroeder Diving Team can practice in the new Aquatic Center, and Arvai, who also coaches club diving, is hopeful that enrollment will increase.

“The Racine area has always had good divers,” Arvai said. “But up until now, they’ve had to drive pretty far to practice. With access to the Aquatic Center, the level of talent is going to rise.”

The Aquatic Center also has new tools to help young divers improve as they work towards mastering their sport.

Children who need a little extra security when practicing new dives can now be secured into a belt that acts as a pulley system, known as a wet spotting rig, that the coach can manipulate as they dive. According to Arvai, there is only one other facility in the state that has this resource, and it’s located in Madison.

The facility also came equipped with a delayed playback screen, allowing divers to practice their dives and then watch the playback footage to help them improve.

“The talent is just going to skyrocket,” Arvai said.

